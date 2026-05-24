London co-owner Grant Wechsel got a flavour of Super League as a guest at Leigh on Friday night, and publicly reiterated the Broncos’ hopes of being involved in the top-flight next season.

Australian businessman Wechsel and rugby league immortal Darren Lockyer completed a takeover of London at the back end of 2025.

They were joined by former Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington, who occupies a 10% stake, and prominent Brisbane-based property developer Andrew Gray then purchased a minority stake in the club earlier this month.

The group have together transformed the capital club, appointing Jason Demetriou as head coach and bringing in talent from both sides of the world to help dominate on the field in the Championship.

Boxes are being ticked constantly as they aim to prove the Broncos are ready for Super League, with the Australians’ ambitions clear from the off.

‘We’re speaking to the RFL, Super League clubs, the NRL… I think we’ve made it pretty clear we want to be in for 2027’

Friday night saw Wechsel, who is London’s Chairman as well as co-owner, invited to Leigh as a guest for their Super League clash against Hull FC.

The hosts were 42-6 winners at the Leopards’ Den, and early on in the second half, Sky Sports grabbed a word with Wechsel pitchside.

Asked whether London will be a Super League club come 2027, he responded: “Let’s hope so!

“It’s nice to experience Super League for myself tonight, and we’d like a lot more of it in 2027, that’s for sure.

“We’re speaking to the RFL, Super League clubs, the NRL… I think we’ve made it pretty clear we want to be in for 2027.

“Hopefully we find out more in the short-term.”

Three sides were promoted into Super League ahead of 2026 as the competition grew from 12 to 14 clubs.

Bradford Bulls earned their spot back in the top-flight via the IMG gradings, while York Knights and Toulouse Olympique were selected by an independent panel.

The Broncos were among the clubs omitted by that same independent panel, but their case this time around may be stronger if the NRL’s potential purchase of a stake in Super League comes to fruition.

On that potential partnership between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, London chief Wechsel admitted: “We’ve said publicly it’d be great for the game to have that.

“It’s not only (about) the investment, but they’re flying in Australia.

“If we can do that here, I think it’d be great for everyone.”