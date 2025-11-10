London Broncos are set to add to their ever-increasing haul of Papua New Guinea internationals that will join the club for 2026: with two more Kumuls signed on the dotted line.

PNG head coach Jason Demetriou will head to England in the coming days to begin life as head coach of the Broncos, who are embarking on a new era under the ownership of Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer.

They have already signed the likes of fullback Morea Morea and half-back Finley Glare – and now, another pair of internationals are joining the ranks in the capital, Love Rugby League can reveal.

One is incredibly familiar to fans of the English game, with recently-released Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken set to link up with Demetriou’s men for the 2026 campaign in the Championship.

Simbiken joined the Tigers at the beginning of 2025, but was one of several players that was let go at the end of the Super League season after a major overhaul of their squad ahead of Ryan Carr’s arrival in West Yorkshire.

He made 14 appearances in Super League for Castleford, but will now drop down to the Championship and join the growing ranks of Kumuls in Demtriou’s squad.

And so too will a star of the PNG Hunters, centre Robert Mathias.

Mathias made 20 appearances for the Hunters in the Queensland Cup in 2025, scoring seven tries. The 22-year-old was handed his international debut during last year’s Pacific Championships by Demetriou – and it now appears he could follow the new London head coach to the capital.

London are making major moves in the transfer market and are building a squad that they believe will not only win the Championship, but be competitive in Super League in 2027 if they are given the opportunity to gain promotion.

The likes of Kangaroos prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard are among their headline recruits, but more names from Down Under are set to follow. That may now include both Simbiken and Mathias.