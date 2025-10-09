London Broncos have agreed a deal to sign long-time St Helens target Siliva Havili as their next big piece of recruitment business for the 2026 season.

The Broncos have made no secret of their desire to put together a strong and competitive squad irrespective of the division they are playing in next season – though they have submitted an application to join Super League and are hopeful of getting approval to join the 14-team competition.

And Havili is the latest big name to link up with Jason Demetriou’s side, following in the footsteps of Australian international prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

The length of Havili’s deal is unclear at this stage, with London merely stating the hooker is ‘committed’ for 2026. But the Tongan international represents another significant coup for a club aiming to not only enter Super League next year, but make an immediate impact in the competition.

Havili had been extensively linked with a move to St Helens earlier this summer, following reports his time at South Sydney Rabbitohs was drawing to a close.

He has now officially left the Bunnies, but not to join the Saints – instead signing a deal with London and making the move to the capital with immediate effect.

“Siliva is the type of player who makes everyone around him better,” Broncos director of rugby, Mike Eccles, said. “He’s a competitor, a leader, and he’s experienced success at international level. Adding someone of his quality to our environment is a huge statement of intent.”

London only have a week to wait to find out if they are going to be accepted into the competition. If they are in Super League, a flurry of big names are likely to sign up in a bid to revolutionise the prospects of rugby league in the capital under the ownership of Darren Lockyer.