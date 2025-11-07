London Broncos have secured the services of Papua New Guinea international Morea Morea for 2026, a former Leigh Leopards target.

Port Moresby native Morea burst onto the international scene with a try on debut for the Kumuls against the Cook Islands in November 2024.

This year, he has gone on to score a try apiece against both the Kuki’s and Fiji to help Jason Demetriou’s side to a second successive Pacific Bowl title.

And as he prepares to take charge at London ahead of the 2026 campaign, head coach Demetriou will take Morea with him to the capital.

London Broncos’ Papua New Guinean contingent grows as former Leigh Leopards target joins

24-year-old Morea, who spent 2025 plying his trade in the Queensland Cup for the Central Queensland Capras, follows international team-mate Finley Glare in joining the Broncos.

London announced his arrival via social media, posting on X: “⚡️ Broncos secure electric pace and power for 2026!

“Explosive back Morea Morea joins London, bringing raw speed, strength and flair to the capital 💥

“Another Pacific Bowl Champion ready to light up the Championship and beyond 🐴”

Having spent three years in the Q Cup with PNG Hunters prior to 2025, Morea has amassed a total of 32 appearances at second-grade level Down Under.

Scoring 14 tries and kicking 11 goals in the process, it’s no secret that he had caught the eye of Super League outfit Leigh, who have a healthy PNG contingent of their own.

After Morea told media Down Under that a Super League club had been in discussions with him about a deal for 2026, Leopards boss Adrian Lam told LoveRugbyLeague earlier this year that they were the interested party.

No deal was able to be agreed though, so Morea re-entered the open market and has now been snapped up by London.

With Demetriou at the helm and a new consortium in charge at Plough Lane involving NRL icon Darren Lockyer, the Broncos will be heavy favourites to dominate the Championship come 2026.