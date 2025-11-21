London Broncos bolster 2026 squad with NRL young gun as signing spree continues

London Broncos’ signing spree has continued ahead of 2026 with the addition of young back-rower Luke Smith from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs.

Smith, who offers utility value in also being able to shift into the centres when required, registered two NRL appearances for the Bulldogs.

Both of those came this year, with the 22-year-old making his debut off the bench in a win against Sydney Roosters back in May.

He also featured at first-grade level a week later, coming off the bench again in a defeat to the Dolphins.

And having turned down a contract offer from the Bulldogs at the end of the 2025 campaign, he has now signed on the dotted line to move into the British game for 2026 with London.

The Broncos are set to be the heavy favourites to dominate the Championship next year following a takeover by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

As well as his two games in the NRL this term, Smith has amassed 21 appearances at second-grade level over the last couple of the seasons while starring for the Bulldogs’ reserves in the New South Wales Cup.

Those 21 games saw him notch six tries, all scored this year, and London announced his signing via social media on Friday.

The capital club’s post on X reads: “Bulldogs to Broncos 💥

“Back-rower Luke Smith joins the Broncos for 2026, bringing serious muscle to the forward pack.

“After coming through the renowned Canterbury Bulldogs system and making his NRL debut in 2025, Luke is ready for the next level in the capital.”

Notably, Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this month that Smith and another NRL youngster in the shape of Maly Bitungane had penned short-term deals with London for 2026 having already secured contracts for 2027 back Down Under.

Bitungane has signed on the dotted line at Plough Lane with his signing now announced, and that report suggested that new NRL franchise Perth Bears had snapped up both him and Smith for 2027.

The Bears have been free to negotiate with players who are off-contract at the end of 2026 since the beginning of November, with their entry into the elite competition Down Under set to come at the beginning of 2027.

Whether Smith and Bitungane’s moves to Perth come to fruition remains to be seen, but for now at least, it’s been confirmed that they will form part of the super squad being built in the capital by London for 2026.

New head coach Jason Demetriou will have an incredible pool of talent to choose from, with the club this week alone having announced the signings of Gairo Voro, Epel Kapinias, Jack Croft and Robert Mathias as well as Bitungane and Smith.

In addition, this week has also seen Will Lovell, Alex Walker, Ted Davidson and Lewis Bienek ink new deals with the Broncos to remain part of Demetriou’s squad next term.