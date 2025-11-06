London Broncos have signed highly-rated young Papua New Guinea international Finley Glare for the 2026 campaign, with the influence of new head coach Jason Demetriou coming to fruition.

Former Super League star Demetriou will take charge of London ahead of 2026 having been the man chosen by the Broncos’ new ownership group, which includes NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

Demetriou is also the man at the helm of PNG’s international team, and handed utility Glare his bow for the Kumuls this autumn.

After seeing him shine on the international stage both in the halves and off the bench as a hooker, Demetriou and London have moved quickly to secure his services for next season.

London Broncos swoop to sign Papua New Guinean starlet with Jason Demetriou influence clear

As PNG won the Pacific Bowl for the second year running, Glare first came off the bench on debut in a win over the Cook Islands before starting in the halves as the Kumuls thumped Fiji 50-18.

Having turned 22 last month, the young utility has amassed 38 appearances in the Queensland Cup for PNG Hunters over the last two years, scoring eight tries in the process as well as kicking eight goals.

On the back of their takeover by the Australian consortium, London narrowly missed out on a spot in the newly-expanded 14-team Super League for 2026.

They will enter the season as heavy favourites to win the Championship, though, with their recruits headlined by World Cup winner Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who has joined from NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans.

