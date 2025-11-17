London Broncos are set to add yet another Papua New Guinea star to their ranks for 2026 – with reports suggesting they have signed star Kumuls half-back Gairo Voro.

Voro, another star of the PNG Hunters side that play in the Queensland Cup, has reportedly agreed to head to the capital with Jason Demetriou as the Broncos aim to build a squad that will take the Championship by storm in 2026.

The 22-year-old made his Test debut for the Kumuls’ national side this autumn, playing alongside Lachlan Lam in the halves in the Pacific Bowl. He also featured against the Prime Minister’s XIII before the Pacific Championships took place.

And Voro is a player tipped for a bright future in PNG, but he will now move to England to further his career as he heads up a new-look spine at London next year according to a report that has emerged from Papua New Guinea.

Under the ownership of Darren Lockyer, London are assembling a squad that would arguably compete against a number of Super League teams – and it features a plethora of Super League stars.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Jeremiah Simbiken and Robert Mathias were heading for the capital. Those deals are yet to be announced, but have already been completed.

London have confirmed that star fullback Morea Morea is on board for next year, as is half-back Finley Glare, with Demetriou’s influence as head coach of the Kumuls clearly proving important.

London have also signed the likes of Kangaroos star forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard, as they look to prove they are a Super League club in waiting for 2027.

And with signings like Voro on board, it is clear London will have a squad that could expect to dominate the Championship when it kicks off in February.

Love Rugby League also revealed over the weekend that Wakefield Trinity centre Jack Croft was bound for the Broncos in 2026.

