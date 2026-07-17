London Broncos have indicated to RL Commercial that they want to be part of Super League’s Las Vegas adventure if they are in the competition in 2028.

Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will become the fifth and sixth clubs to make the trip Stateside at the start of next year, following in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

There has been no hint or clarification yet about who will go in 2028 – which is perhaps not a surprise given how far away the event is.

But London, as part of their plans to become a force in the sport both on and off the field, have insisted they want to be under consideration – but they are also investigating the prospect of a game in London if the NRL’s Global Round comes to fruition.

London ‘happy’ to forfeit home game for Vegas

Broncos co-owner Grant Wechsel told Love Rugby League that London are determined to be involved in the bigger events worldwide – and they are prepared to take the sacrifice of giving up a home game to make any potential Vegas involvement happen.

Some clubs have previously been hesitant about giving up a designated home game to make Las Vegas involvement happen – though the Bulls have forfeited home advantage to be involved in 2027.

And Wechsel insists London will do the same.

“I’m happy to go to Vegas in 2028 – and to be clear, we’re not fussy about the whole home thing, we’d happily give up the home game,” he said.

“We just want to go and grow our fanbase. We’ve got a bigger chance of getting more eyes and ears on it with it being London I think, and I’ve told Rhodri (Jones) this week we’re keen to be involved in 2028.”

London eye up NRL Global Round

However, Wechsel has said they would also like to be a part of the NRL’s Global Round plan if it comes off. There was talk of a regular season game being played at Tottenham in 2027, but that may now be delayed until 2028.

But Wechsel says the Broncos would be keen to play a part in that as a priority if it comes to fruition.

“I’ve said to him (Peter V’Landys) and the RFL to get Brisbane Broncos over, maybe play Souths, have Russell Crowe doing the voicer – London people know who he is – and if we can play a big club in Super League alongside that.. how amazing would that be?

“If the NRL is in London we’d prefer that (over Vegas) but it’s about how quick the NRL could get that idea off the ground. A big double-header in London is going to do huge things for the awareness of the Broncos and the game in the capital.”