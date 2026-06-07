London Broncos have set yet another heap of all-time rugby league records after registering one of the biggest victories ever seen in the sport’s 131-year history.

Having already put 100 points past North Wales Crusaders earlier this season with a 106-18 victory in the capital, London went even better on Sunday afternoon – hammering the hapless Crusaders 134-0.

It is the third time this season Crusaders have shipped over 100 points – perhaps unsurprisingly, that in itself is a rugby league record.

But the Broncos have stacked up their own records in the process.

London smash the record books

First and foremost, London’s winning margin of 134 points is the biggest ever triumph by any team in either of rugby league’s top two divisions dating all the way back to 1895.

They were just 10 points away from equalling the all-time record in any league, which was registered by York Knights while they were in the now-defunct tier.

They beat West Wales Raiders 144-0 – a record and margin London came tantalisingly close to on Sunday afternoon.

But it is still the biggest ever scoreline either of the top two leagues has ever seen, surpassing what London themselves did earlier this season – as well as Batley, who scored 108 when they beat North Wales just last month.

However, the incredible records do not stop there, either.

Another huge record

London scored an incredible 25 tries – which meant had they kicked all their goals, they would have ended up with a barely believable 150 points.

That is, again by some distance, the most tries ever scored in a match of rugby league in either of the top two divisions going all the way back to 1895.

The previous record was 20; set by Batley just last month against North Wales as well as Keighley Cougars in 1995, when they beat Highfield 104-4.

In the history of the top two leagues, it is just the sixth time ever a team has scored over 100 points in a game. London have now racked up two of those alone with their big wins over the Crusaders.

Brandon Webster-Mansfield scored FIVE of their 25 tries, with the likes of Morea Morea and Neil Tchamambe scoring four apiece.

It keeps London clear at the top of the table with a perfect record in 2026.