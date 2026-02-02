London Broncos set for major Challenge Cup injury boost as star man ‘a chance’ for return

London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou is hopeful Tonga international Siliva Havili will be available for their Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls.

The NRL recruit, who is one of the high-profile names to swap the Australian comp for a stint in the Capital this season, was a notable absentee in their 25-8 win over Oldham yesterday (Sunday, 1st February).

Havili made his Broncos debut in their 44-12 win over Widnes in their Championship opener, but missed their 86-0 victory over amateur side Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup.

‘Hopefully he’s a chance for next week’

However, it seems he could be set to make his return to the field this weekend when they face the newly promoted Bulls in the Third Round, with Demetriou believing ‘he’s a chance’ to play.

“He had a minor neural hamstring injury that’s coming via his back,” said the head coach.

“We’ll get a check on him early in the week, and hopefully he’s a chance for next week, but we won’t know until Tuesday or Wednesday.”

His possible return to action comes at just the right time, too.

While London remain unbeaten in their opening three games in all competitons, and boast an aggregate score of 155-20 within that, this will serve as the biggest challenge in their new era.

Bradford have themselves undergone a major recruitment drive following their promotion to the top flight, with a number of their new players boasting decent Super League experience as well, but the Broncos boss insists it’s a chance for his side to prove their quality.

“It’s a point to prove for ourselves,” Demetriou said. “I’ve said it to the boys that the biggest challenge is in our own changing room. We’re pulling a squad that’s been together for six weeks, and I said it at the start of the season that the team we see now isn’t the team we will see at the end in terms of how we play and the trust and confidence in our game.

“The early signs are good, and we get to test that against a Super League side in Bradford.

“The biggest thing for us is to showcase where our club is going. Hopefully Bradford bring plenty (of fans) down, it’s £10 tickets which is a great deal so hopefully we get people coming from far and wide and pack out this stadium.”

The clash at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, which takes place on Sunday, 8th February at 3:00 pm, will also be aired live on the BBC.

