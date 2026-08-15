London Broncos have not been a part of discussions between the RFL and NRL as talks about potential investment from the latter continue.

On Thursday, the Rugby Football League received their first formal offer from the Australian Rugby League Commission, who are looking to enter a partnership with Super League over the next five years.

It has been widely expected that any investment would involve the caveat of London, who are currently unbeaten in the Championship, being a part of the top flight competition moving forward.

However, Love Rugby League has learned that initial discussions have not featured the Broncos, with the club yet to a matter raised between decision-makers and the clubs in a meeting that took place on Thursday.

Under new ownership with a consortium headed by rugby league icon Darren Lockyer, it has been widely suggested that the NRL would be keen for London to be a part of Super League as part of their plans to improve the game in the Northern Hemisphere.

But while key details have now emerged, most notably the proposed £7 million on investment per year for 10 percent equity, nothing has been said of the Broncos to date.

Negotiations are set to continue in the days to come, with clubs wanting an improved deal from the one initially received.

Further details are also required, such as what level of control the NRL would want, as well as other matters, potentially the Broncos.

Currently coached by Jason Demetriou, London have been regulars in Super League, appearing in the competition for 19 straight seasons before relegation at the end of 2014. They returned in 2019, but were relegated again, and yo-yoed once more after returning to the top flight in 2024, going down due to the IMG Gradings system.

They have blown the competition away in the second-tier so far, winning all 21 games in the competition. They have already made two major signings for 2027, recruiting the Warrington Wolves duo of Toby King and Joe Philbin. But as it stands, there remains no certainty that they will be in the competition next season. As it stands, Super League will be determined by the gradings system. Last year, London placed 16th in that table, 1.39 points behind York Knights.