London Broncos release homegrown ace from long-term contract

London Broncos have granted teenager Harry Stevens a release from the remainder of his contract upon request, with the utility set to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Bromley-born Stevens – who joined London as a 15-year-old – penned a three-year deal with the Broncos back in 2023.

He was one of just three players contracted to the club for 2025 following their relegation from Super League alongside Marcus Stock and Lewis Bienek.

The youngster made his senior debut at centre in a 20-18 victory away against Batley Bulldogs in June 2023 as Mike Eccles’ side began their run to the Championship play-off final.

Now 19, Stevens caught the eye at reserves level in 2024 and was also named in numerous 21-man squads for top-flight games by Eccles, but never made the matchday squad.

The capital club confirmed Stevens’ departure with a short press release on their club website which reads: “London Broncos can announce that Harry Stevens has been released from his contract following a request from the player.

“Harry had been with the club since the age of 15 and had progressed through the academy before signing a three-year contract in 2023.

“We would like to wish Harry all the very best in the future.”

London lock in captain for 2025

Elsewhere, London have also now confirmed both their captain and vice-captain for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Northampton-born Will Lovell retains his role as skipper for the fifth successive year having played more than 170 games in Broncos colours.

The veteran said: “I am always very proud to represent the club – I look forward to the challenge ahead this year in the Championship.

To be captain of this great club is a huge honour and I thank Mike for his trust once again.”

Eight-time Scotland international Alex Walker, who hails from Essex, has been named as London’s new vice-captain. 168 of his 196 club career appearances to date have come for the capital club.

Walker said: “It’s a massive honour and a privilege to step up this year in more of a leadership role and I am really looking forward to the season ahead!”

