London Broncos head coach Jason Demetriou has teased that his side are set to land some fresh recruits, with their promotion to Super League now confirmed.

While it was widely expected that the capital outfit would return to the top flight in 2027, their promotion was only officially confirmed this week, with the Broncos already reporting back for pre-season training.

The promotion also sees London return to Super League for the first time since 2024, but they return in much better shape following a full-scale rebuild of the club following the takeover by Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel last year. They are also coming into the new season fresh off the back of a Championship treble in 2026, losing just once all year.

London Broncos recruitment update ahead of Super League return as Jason Demetriou teases fresh signings

Despite the uncertainty around their league status, London have already added the likes of Toby King and Joe Philbin to their ranks for 2027, and it seems they are not fully done just yet either.

“Finances will dictate that, as much as anything, but we always thought we needed eight to 10 players to top up what we had and what we lost from last year,” said Demetriou. “We’re not far off that at the moment, and we’ve got a couple more coming in that we’ve looked at in the last month.

“I’m excited by the type of squad we’re building and really excited for the players that have had a taste of Super League before but are ready to step up and have another crack at it. We’re in a good place, as a club and as a team, and I’m looking forward to it.”

But London do also come into the market somewhat behind the eight-ball, and not just because of their late promotion into the league. The Broncos’ return to Super League means they receive no central distribution funding, so only have the cash reserves currently in the bank to play with.

“I’m not someone who’s naive enough to keep asking and spending money without having some responsibility for the club’s future,” the head coach admitted. “While I’m saying that, I’m confident that we’ll have a strong enough squad to compete and then we’ll be looking to build over the next couple of years.

“It’s not about signing people or spending money for the sake of it; we’ve got a strong squad with good depth. Anyone we bring in, we want to make the club better for future years, not just next year. I’m not saying we won’t spend money, but we’ll be smart with what we’re doing.”

Further additions

While Demetriou stopped short of detailing every single one of the Broncos’ new recruits, he did confirm that Castleford Tigers back Fletcher Rooney is set to spend the 2027 season on loan with the capital outfit.

“We’re pretty excited to get him down here and what he can do for us,” said the Broncos boss. “He was probably the best full-back in the game in his age group when he was coming through, and debuted as a 17-year-old. But, like a lot of young guys, he has battled with injuries.

“If we get his body right, we know we have a really strong Super League player in the making there. Having a relationship with his Dad and knowing him since he was born – not that he remembers that! – it’s a privilege to have him here.”

Elsewhere, London have also been linked with a play for St Helens man Tristan Sailor, amid speculation of his future at the BrewDog Stadium, and he has admitted he is a fan of the versatile back.

“I think Tristan is a wonderful player,” he said. “But we’ve got some wonderful players that play in his position as well.

“Anybody we bring in has to fit in with what we’ve got, and I’ll take my time to make sure when we do that it’s the right fit for the group and the club.”

London also face strong competition for Sailor’s signature, with Huddersfield Giants also understood to be interested in his services.