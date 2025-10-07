London Broncos rebuild gets underway as first NRL recruit commits

London Broncos have tied down Gold Coast Titans forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard on a deal for 2026, as the Capital outfit set their sights on a return to Super League.

The signing of the former Australian international is another sign of their commitment to a full-scale rebuild under new owners Darren Lockyer, Grant Wechsel and Gary Hetherington, as the club ramp up their preparations for the 2026 season.

London were among the nine clubs to apply for a place in the expanded 14-team Super League for next season, alongside fellow Championship sides Bradford Bulls, York Knights, Oldham and Grand Final winners Toulouse Olympique.

‘The chance to help build something special here was too good to turn down’

Commenting on joining the Broncos, Campbell-Gillard said: “London is an incredible city and the Broncos are a club with a proud history.

“The chance to help build something special here, at such an important moment for the game in the UK, was too good to turn down.”

Campbell-Gillard brings a wealth of NRL experience to the Capital. He has already enjoyed a 10-year career in the Australian league, notching 245 appearances across spells with Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and most recently Gold Coast.

Around that, he has also won Test caps for both Fiji and Australia, notably helping the Kangaroos win two World Cups in 2017 and 2022. The forward has also represented New South Wales in State of Origin and helped the Blues win a series in 2018.

His signature now marks a significant milestone in the Broncos’ bid to become a real force in Super League moving forward, with him now being the first NRL star to commit to the project.

He will certainly not be the last, though, with the club confirming several NRL and international stars were set to sign pre-commitment deals with the Broncos.

Around that, London have already brought in experienced head coach Jason Demetriou to lead the side, with former boss Mike Eccles stepping up to a director of rugby role.

The Broncos now face a nervous wait to see if they will be promoted back into Super League, with the results released on Thursday, 16th October.

