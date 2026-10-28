London Broncos appear to be on course for a return to Super League in 2027 – after they agreed to enter the competition and take zero central funding in the process.

Should they be given the green light in the coming days and weeks, the Broncos and Super League in general will have a number of pressing issues to resolve. That includes formulating a structure for a 15-team league next year.

But London have their own issues too – including putting together a squad that will compete among the elite.

Jason Demetriou and the club’s ownership admitted the squad they assembled in 2026 was done with the intent of coming straight into Super League and competing, but there is clearly more work to be done.

And that includes business going out of the door, as well as in through it, too.

Obviously as a Championship team, London were not subject to the stringent quota regulations they will be forced to adhere to in Super League.

Which is not ideal – because they have 12 players in their squad currently who are registered on the overseas quota, meaning two will have to go.

For the record.. they’re not the only club with this quandary. Five more Super League teams have more than 10 quota players as it stands – and we’ve explained how the likes of Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and St Helens may correct that over on our new Substack. We’d love it if you could subscribe; click here to read it.

So how do they solve it?

The definite players who will stay

London have a high contingent of Papua New Guinea players but the ones who are definitely certain to stay are perhaps the other nationalities.

Prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard signed with the intention of getting London into Super League, while other big names including Siliva Havili and Dean Hawkins are almost certainly going nowhere.

Utility Connor O’Beirne is very highly regarded in the capital, and he’s re-signed to go round again. Brandon Webster-Mansfield is another who played under Jason Demetriou in 2026.

But what of the PNG group? Morea Morea and Gairo Voro are destined to be part of the Chiefs’ inaugural NRL squad in 2028 but with London in Super League, they will likely remain in the capital for another year.

Perhaps the players who are under greater threat are the ones who did not feature as heavily in 2026. They include ex-Castleford Tigers man Jeremiah Simbiken – who played just twice – while Alex Max only made 12 appearances in all competitions too.

There are others in there including Fin Glare and Epel Kapinias that would hope to make an impact in Super League going into next year if, as expected, the Broncos are given the nod.

But right now, it appears Demetriou and London have some tricky decisions to make if they are given the green light and are promoted back to the top flight.

London Broncos quota players for 2027

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Finley Glare, Siliva Havili, Dean Hawkins, Epel Kapinias, Rob Mathias, Alex Max, Morea Morea, Connor O’Beirne, Jeremiah Simbiken, Brandon Webster-Mansfield, Gairo Voro.