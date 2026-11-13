London Broncos’ possible Super League transfer targets including Hull FC duo

London Broncos’ return to Super League will be confirmed within days – and they are already looking for high-profile transfer targets ahead of that confirmation.

Fortunately, there are a few players on the market in the United Kingdom who could improve what the Championship winners have in their ranks.

Here’s a look at a few options for Jason Demetriou and the Broncos, as we await confirmation that London are once again a Super League club..

Tristan Sailor

We’ll start with a very obvious one – a player whose services are being circulated to clubs already: St Helens star Tristan Sailor.

The writing appears on the wall for Sailor at the Saints based off the fact he’s being offered to clubs. He already has very real interest from other Super League clubs but if Gairo Voro returns to Papua New Guinea a year early.. could Sailor be a marquee arrival at half-back? They will also need a first-choice fullback in 2028 when Morea Morea heads home.. there’s options for Sailor in London.

Lewis Murphy

Another player who has been offered to clubs, and who could really benefit from a fresh start away from St Helens. There is certainly a player in Murphy, who has just struggled with injuries and form since returning from the NRL. A clean break in the capital would be a good move – and London need another outside back, you could argue.

Ryan Hampshire

If London are looking for capable and competent players to add to their squad with Super League experience, then look no further. In fact, we’ve got three right here. Starting with Hampshire, who remains a free agent after leaving Hull KR and has bags of experience at the highest level in a plethora of positions. Would be a great pick-up.

Guy Armitage

Then there’s a player they know very well in Armitage. He would likely be a supplementary addition to boost London’s depth, but as a former Broncos player from when he first crossed codes, it could make a lot of sense.

Lee Kershaw

As would a move for Kershaw; a winger who never lets anyone down – just ask London themselves. He had a great season with them in 2024, only leaving after their relegation. He’d definitely improve their stock in the outside backs.

Herman Ese’ese

Just as St Helens are looking to offload players, so too are Hull FC. The rumours about Herman Ese’ese have never really gone away ever since they were started in the summer, and it’s already been speculated that London could be eyeing up the big forward as a marquee arrival. They do need another middle or two..

Sam Lisone

..which would make Lisone a realistic target too, as the exit door looms for him at the Black and Whites.

Jackson Hastings

Finally.. could Jackson Hastings’ landing spot be in the capital? As we’ve mentioned at the top, they will need a half-back if Voro goes home. But Hastings could also slot in at 13, something he’s understood to be prepared to do for the right opportunity. A player with plenty of experience, he’d definitely improve what the Broncos have got in attack.