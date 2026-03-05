NRL expansion side PNG Chiefs have made it known they want current London Broncos man Gairo Voro to be one of their first signings, despite strong interest from Perth Bears.

The Bears had been closing in on Voro ahead of the 2027 season, but he has since opted against taking up a contract with the new franchise in the hope of joining the Chiefs in 2028.

Voro has quickly become a mainstay in the London side under Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou, making six appearances this season and scoring four tries along the way.

Gairo Voro attracting interest from PNG Hunters as bigwig outlines signing hopes

The Hunters have made no secret of their desire to draft homegrown talent into their inaugural squad ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028, and the club’s newly appointed head of football, Michael Chammas, confirmed the club want Voro to be part of that.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Gairo’s future,” he said.

“He’s an exceptional talent, and the attention he has received from other clubs is a reflection of his hard work and those who have played a part in his development.

“We’ve let Gairo and his manager know that we see him having a big future at the PNG Chiefs. His manager has told us that Gairo also sees his future at the Chiefs, so we will work with the new coach when appointed to make sure that happens.

“It’s important for us to have our homegrown stars part of what we build and Gairo wants to be part of the journey.”

“Gairo is an example of what we want to see more of in PNG. A young kid who came through the system, developed his skills and is showing the world that he is a very capable footballer. We are excited by what he is doing at the London Broncos under Jason Demetriou.

“It’s great that the Perth Bears recognised that, but we felt it was important for us to let him know that he’s part of our plans and we’re thrilled he wants to come home in 2028.”

Voro isn’t the only Bronco to be the subject on NRL interest, either, with teammates Emarly Bitungane and Luke Smith already agreeing to join the Bears in 2027.

