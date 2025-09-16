London Broncos’ new ownership group are planning an in-depth documentary about the club’s history and their attempts to finally rise as a force within the world of rugby league – before unveiling a rebrand during this year’s Ashes.

The Broncos are on the brink of being taken over, with Darren Lockyer and business partner Grant Weschel set to purchase a 90 per cent stake in the club and Gary Hetherington retaining the remaining 10 per cent.

The pair have big plans for the Broncos, whatever division they may be in come 2026. They have submitted an application to be part of Super League next year and both Lockyer and Weschel have set their ambitions high.

That includes the commissioning of a new documentary that they hope will include previous owners – including David Hughes and Richard Branson.

Weschel told Love Rugby League: “I don’t know David Hughes personally but I really look forward to meeting him in due course.

“We’re super interested in the history of the club, not just its future. We’re planning a documentary-style series to delve into the history the club and hopefully follow the story of rising to the Super League.

“We were talking about Richard Branson, and it would be great to get comments from him and former owners. It’s not about comparing, it’s about celebrating the club’s history.”

Meanwhile, the new owners have confirmed there will be a rebrand and a refresh of the club off the field: but one thing that will stay is the Broncos name.

There had been talk earlier in the year that London could change their name, with a number of suggestions recommended. But Lockyer and Wechsel will now keep their historic, long-standing moniker in 2026.

However, they will unveil a new-look for the club in other areas after the opening Test at Wembley Stadium at the end of next month. That, they hope, will ensure maximum exposure after rugby league has experienced a boom in the capital.