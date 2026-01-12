London Broncos name 2026 captain as ‘real leader’ appointed

London Broncos have confirmed that star signing Reagan Campbell Gillard will captain the club in 2026, as the Capital outfit continue their dramatic squad rebuild.

The experienced front-rower is one of a number of signings the Broncos have made following the takeover of Grant Weschells and Darren Lockyer, and takes over from Will Lovell for the upcoming season.

Reagan Campbell Gillard named London Broncos captain for 2026

In a video posted on the club’s social media channels, head coach Jason Demetriou said: “I’m going to name our captain. He doesn’t know he is yet but I think from the time he’s signed until what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, he’s a real leader, and I’m looking forward to seeing him lead this group.”

Also speaking in the social media post, Campbell Gillard said: “I think everyone here within these four walls is a leader and we’ll have fun. We’ll rip in, that’s the goal, that’s the dream, that’s the challenge.”

Campbell Gillard will now lead one of the strongest squads the Championship has seen into battle this upcoming season, with the Capital club boasting an almost entirely fresh squad for the upcoming season.

Siliva Havili is the other headline name now plying his trade at the Broncos, following his move from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Papua New Guinea stars Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, Finley Glare and Jeremiah Simbiken join Kumuls head coach Demetriou in the English South East.

Elsewhere, the likes of Elliot Wallis, Jack Croft and Neil Tchamambe have also made the move over from Super League sides, while Sam Davis and Jimmy Meadows return to the club from Salford Red Devils and Bradford Bulls, respectively.

London begin their Championship campaign with a tough clash against fellow Super League hopefuls Widnes Vikings, before facing Oldham, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

Ranking all 23 of Willie Peters’ Hull KR signings with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves THIRD

Every Super League club’s captain for 2026 as Leeds and St Helens opt for change

Every Super League club ranked by academy products in 2026 squad: Hull KR 12th, Hull FC 2nd…

James McDonnell’s NRL destination confirmed as star set for Leeds Rhinos reunion