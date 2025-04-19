London Broncos have been linked with a sensational move for New Zealand Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Nicoll-Klokstad has been heavily linked with a move to Super League in 2026. Love Rugby League revealed last month that Catalans Dragons had tabled a bid to sign the Kiwis superstar.

The Dragons’ interest in the player remains very real. But new, fresh reports from the New Zealand Herald have speculated that that Broncos are now a potential suitor for the fullback in an unlikely turn of events.

London are a Championship club and barring a major structural overhaul, are likely to remain in the second tier in 2026.

But the Herald has suggested that while multiple Super League clubs have weighed up a bid for the 28-year-old, so too have the Broncos.

London are reported as one of the clubs looking into a deal for the player, who is off-contract and whose future is well and truly under the microscope.

The Warriors have tabled a two-year deal for the player but clubs in England have reportedly laid down a longer-term deal for Nicoll-Klokstad.

That includes the Broncos, who are reportedly keen to make him a major signing as they look to become a force in rugby league.

London are set to be taken over by an overseas consortium – with Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington set to become a key player in the day-to-day running of the club.

That would suggest major investment and major changes are on the horizon at the capital club, despite the IMG gradings suggesting they are still some way from the Super League summit.

But the signing of a player like Nicoll-Klokstad could change everything, or at least underline London’s intention to become a major player in British rugby league.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Nicoll-Klokstad would take up an offer in England.