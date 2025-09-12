London Broncos’ first target for their ambitious rebuild under Darren Lockyer has emerged: St George-Illawarra Dragons superstar Tyrell Sloan.

The Broncos’ new ownership group of Lockyer and Grant Wechsel confirmed to Love Rugby League this week that they have agreed a deal to purchase a 90 per cent stake in the Championship club irrespective of the division they are playing in next season.

They have also teased a number of huge signings including promising to bring over a captain from the NRL that would make the back pages of the Sydney newspapers should they be granted promotion to Super League in 2026.

But a fresh report from Down Under has now suggested that Sloan is one of their primary targets. He has been given permission by the Dragons to test the open market for 2026 – which had led to speculation that Catalans Dragons were considering a play for the utility back.

“I’m still contracted here next year and that’s where my head’s at at the moment,” Sloan said earlier this year.

“I’m not too worried about it at the moment. I’m just trying to focus on my footy and worry about that when the off-season comes. I know what I’m worth and I’m still learning.”

However, with London’s new ownership group promising big things, it seems that Sloan is just one of a number of targets that is being lined up – and he will not be the last player to be linked with the capital side.

Sloan has made 79 NRL appearances since debuting for the Dragons in 2021. He would be a major coup for London irrespective of the division they are playing in.

Love Rugby League has also revealed how existing Broncos coach Mike Eccles is set to remain at the club in 2026, even with Jason Demetriou coming on board as head coach.

