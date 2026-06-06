London Broncos have begun their 2027 recruitment drive, with Warrington Wolves centre Toby King heading to the capital on a two-year deal.

His signing serves as yet another reminder of the Broncos’ Super League ambitions for 2027 and beyond, and joins a stacked squad alongside the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Dean Hawkins and Siliva Havili, who arrived ahead of the current campaign.

Toby King makes sensational London Broncos move for 2027

The experienced back will bring serious Super League experience with him to the Cherry Red Records Stadium next year, boasting 251 top-flight appearances at the time of writing across spells at Warrington, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, scoring 99 tries in the process.

In that time, he has also won a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders Shields and a Super League Grand Final.

His form at club level has also seen him thrust onto the Test stage, winning four caps for Ireland and three for England. He also represented the Emerald Isle at the delayed 2021 World Cup, alongside brother George.

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Commenting on the addition of King, London co-owner, Grant Wechsel, said: “We are delighted to welcome Toby to London.

“When we look at the type of players we want at this club, Toby fits the profile perfectly. He brings proven Super League quality, leadership, professionalism and a winning mentality developed over more than a decade at the top level.

“As we continue building for the future, attracting players of Toby’s caliber demonstrates the ambition of this club. We believe London Broncos belongs in Super League and Toby’s decision to join us is another strong endorsement of the direction we are heading.

“There is a huge opportunity ahead of us and we are excited that Toby has chosen to be part of that journey.”

Broncos head coach, Jason Demetriou, added: “Toby is a player who has consistently performed at Super League level, played in big games, won major honours and understands what it takes to compete at the top end of the competition.

“What excites me most is that he still has plenty of good rugby ahead of him. He brings experience, competitiveness and quality to our outside backs, but he will also have a big influence on the younger players within our environment.

“As we continue to strengthen the squad, Toby is exactly the type of person and player we want at London Broncos and we’re thrilled to have secured him for the next two years.”