London Broncos have made their next big statement signing for 2026 – with Parramatta Eels star Dean Hawkins agreeing to come and play for the Championship side.

The Eels confirmed on Thursday that Hawkins had been released to take up an opportunity in Super League, which led many to speculate about where the half-back could sign.

However, he is instead heading to the Championship after agreeing to join Jason Demetriou’s side despite them not securing promotion to Super League.

Hawkins will join the likes of Siliva Havili and Reagan Campbell-Gillard as big-money, statement signings in the capital after signing terms for at least the 2026 campaign: though London have not confirmed the length of the contract signed by the player.

⚡️𝐇𝐀𝐖𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐋! We’re thrilled to welcome Dean “Footy Dean” Hawkins – a sharp, composed half with elite game management and a lethal boot🐴 A former South Sydney junior and 2022 NSW Cup Player of the Year, Dean joins from the Parramatta… pic.twitter.com/kkBAEUKrQe — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) October 24, 2025

Hawkins made 12 appearances for Parramatta this season and in total has featured 26 times in the NRL.

He began his career with South Sydney Rabbitohs, making his first grade debut in the NRL with the club before switching to Parramatta at the start of this season. However, after just one year with the Eels, Hawkins is now heading to England at the age of just 26.

London unveiled a new rebrand earlier this week, and director of rugby Mike Eccles confirmed to Love Rugby League recently that the club plan to go full-time despite missing out on promotion to Super League. Their goal is to now return to the top flight in 2027.

And they have more big signings lined up as they look to take the Championship by storm and become the biggest club outside of Super League next year.