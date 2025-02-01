London Broncos land new recruit in much-needed boost ahead of Championship campaign

London Broncos have confirmed the signing of French playmaker Christopher Hellec on the eve of the new Championship season, in a much-needed boost for the capital outfit.

Mike Eccles’ men are already out of the Challenge Cup following a shock defeat to League 1 side Goole Vikings, and come into the new campaign following a turbulent winter.

The 29-year-old has spent the entirety of his career to date in his native France, representing the likes of Albi and Saint Gaudens in the process.

He is also adept at playing right across the backline and has been a regular try-scorer in the French league.

Commenting on the move to the Broncos, Hellec said: “I’m so happy to be joining London Broncos for the upcoming season. I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and you supporters.”

He added: “I hope we make a great and successful season so let’s go! Up the Broncos!”

Hellec is also one of several new recruits heading to the Capital for the 2025 season, with Wales international Huw Worthington, Australian half-back Connor O’Beirne, former Leeds Rhinos and Halifax Panthers man Ben Hursey-Hord and Italian international Luke Polselli all joining the ranks.

But, these also come amidst a mass exodus from the club following their relegation back to the Championship, with the likes of Billy and Oli Leyland, Emmanuel Waine, James Meadows, Robbie Storey and Josh Rourke all heading for pastures new.

They have also drafted in Wigan Warriors youngsters Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason on a short-term loan.

Turbulent off-season in the Capital

The move is a much-welcome boost to the Londoners following a tough build-up to the new campaign; mainly due to the departure of long-term owner David Hughes, which has left the club in a difficult financial position.

“We wondered if we’d ever have a game-week again,” Eccles previously told Love Rugby League. “It was a matter of how will we have a team, it was how will we have a club? There was a small amount of money left over from Super League and David hasn’t signed any cheques since November.. do we just use that money to wrap up the club? It was that close.

“We don’t have a board of directors, we have a single owner who we then lost, and it was left to Jason (Loubser) and myself. There was serious consideration as to what we could do, if anything. We made the decision we’d give it a go, it’s been a bit of a gamble but we’re here, we’re alive and ready to play.”

