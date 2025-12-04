London Broncos have re-signed Bradford Bulls half-back James Meadows after the Super League club granted him permission to seek a deal elsewhere.

Meadows joined Bradford at the start of the 2025 from the Broncos and made 20 appearances for the Bulls in the Championship. He was previously part of the London squad that played in Super League in 2024, having spent time at Batley earlier in his career.

But he will now return to the capital in 2026 and aim to spearhead London’s push for a return to the top flight, after agreeing a deal to sign for the club on a one-year deal.

Meadows, a product of the club’s youth academy system, is the latest name to join up and sign for Jason Demetriou’s side next year.

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said: “After signing for us ahead of the 2025 season, James became one of our two first choice halfbacks in the first half of the season. Sadly, for James, he found regular playing opportunities harder to come by in the second half of the campaign.

“Since then, we have obviously signed several halfbacks from Super League, meaning we have mutually agreed to release him from the final year of his contract in order to take up a playing opportunity at another club.

“Both personally and on behalf of Bradford Bulls, I would like to thank James, for his wholehearted contribution to Bradford Bulls in 2025 and wish him nothing, but the best at his new club.”

In confirming Meadows’ return, London said: “We’re proud to announce the signing of James Meadows for 2026, a player who came through our scholarship and academy system before going on to deliver over 100 combined Championship and Super League appearances for the Broncos, Bradford and Batley.

“An organising seven with a sharp kicking game and a deep connection to this club, he now comes home to play a key role in the new era.”