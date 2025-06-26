London Broncos issue statement over shock ‘Hounds’ name change

London Broncos have issued a statement denying a reported name change to the London Hounds, but have confirmed that it is one that was recommended to them.

The Championship side are set to undergo a full rebrand in an effort to grow the sport in the Capital and the South East region as a whole, which will be led by current Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

Reports broke late yesterday evening that the Broncos, who currently sit 12th in the Championship, were set to become the London Hounds after the club filed a new trademark.

London Broncos deny reported London Hounds rebrand

In a statement, the Capital outfit said: “Following recent reports in the media London Broncos would like to clarify that no decision has been made in regard to any name change.

“Gary Hetherington has recently spoken openly about ongoing discussion and research about a possible rebrand however no such decision will be made until an ownership group is in place.

“‘The Hounds’ is a name that has been recommended and registered although we reiterate that no decision has been made.

“As soon as the Club is in a position to update fans with any news this will be announced accordingly through the official channels.”

The London brand has taken on several iterations since the club was founded in 1980. It began life as Fulham RLFC, under the umbrella of Fulham FC, before becoming the London Crusaders in 1991. Just three years later, they rebranded again to the London Broncos.

Following a new partnership with rugby union side Harlequins, the Broncos again transitioned into Harlequins RLFC and moved into the Twickenham Stoop in South West London. In 2011, they again returned to the London Broncos brand, and later moved to North London to play in Barnet.

Further stadium moves followed, including to Ealing Trailfinders rugby union and Rosslyn Park rugby union, but they are now settled in Wimbledon at Plough Lane under the Broncos name.

But, that might not stop a possible rebrand, with Hetherington previously telling a fans’ forum: “For us, it is being researched and ultimately no decision has been made and everyone needs to have an opinion and give it to me.

“It may well be (changed), and I was with a fairly prominent person the other day who came up with a very well-reasoned recommendation as to what the name should be.

“I thought, well, I never really thought about that, but it was a well-presented argument. We need as many of those as possible. We need to think about it and ultimately make a decision in the best interests of the club.”

