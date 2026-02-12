London Broncos have issued an injury update on the back of their bruising Challenge Cup defeat to Bradford Bulls, with Papua New Guinean centre Alex Max sidelined for the next five weeks.

Jason Demetriou’s new-look Broncos side remain unbeaten in the Championship so far this term, as most expected, and last weekend got the chance to square off against Super League opposition for the first time.

Newly-promoted Bradford Bulls visited the capital in the Challenge Cup Third Round, and eventually emerged 26-8 victors in front of the BBC cameras, with the Super League side earning a tie a trip to Wigan Warriors in the next round.

But that scoreline does not tell the whole tale of a game at Plough Lane which saw London play out the last half-an-hour with 12 men following a plethora of injuries being sustained, including a serious one for centre Max.

London Broncos injury update as Papua New Guinean Alex Max’s prognosis confirmed

Max, who has featured twice on the international front for the Kumuls in Prime Minister’s XIII clashes against Australia, suffered a chest injury following a heavy collision against Bradford.

He was sent to hospital while the game remained ongoing, and though he has now been discharged, the Broncos have confirmed he will be out of action for five weeks as he recovers.

Elsewhere, NRL recruits Dean Hawkins and Reagan Campbell-Gillard were forced off with calf injuries alongside Sidcup-born Ireland international Lewis Bienek.

London released their injury update on Wednesday evening, and at that stage, the extent of the trio’s calf problems was still to be determined, with scan results awaited.

Rounding things off, Jack Croft failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during the cup tie against Bradford, so will follow concussion protocols.

All going to plan, he will not have to miss any games as the Broncos have a bye week before they travel to Swinton Lions on February 22.