The new London Broncos ownership group insist the club are fully committed to earning a spot in Super League in the near future, despite missing out on a place for 2026.

Fellow Championship sides York Knights and Toulouse Olympique, who recently faced each other in the Grand Final, have been promoted to the newly expanded 14-team Super League for next season by the independent panel, with the Broncos consigned to another year in the second tier.

Elsewhere, Bradford Bulls will also take up a spot in the top flight next season, after being promoted via the IMG gradings system.

‘The Broncos are building with purpose and clarity’

The Capital outfit have already begun a major overhaul of the club following the takeover from Wechsel and Australian rugby league great Darren Lockyer. Jason Demetriou has been appointed as the club’s new head coach on a three-year deal, with former boss Mike Eccles moving up to director of rugby.

In the playing group, Siliva Havili and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have joined the ranks, while Eccles has previously told Love Rugby League that they will have as many as 30 full-time players in the squad next season.

It did seem like the plans were falling into place for an immediate return to Super League, with the Broncos being relegated at the end of the 2024 season, but despite missing out on a place at the top table, the new ownership insist they are still fully committed to turning the club around.

“Our goal is to win the Championship, strengthen every area of the organisation, increase our grading points across the board, and ensure that when we do reach Super League, we are ready to compete from day one,” said Wechsel.

“Congratulations to the clubs promoted for 2026, but London deserves a strong and competitive Super League presence, and we are committed to making that a reality.

“We believe in London, as a city and as a key location for the game globally. We call upon all the fans in London as well as new supporters and members to join us on the ride back to the Super League as soon as possible.”

Also commenting, Lockyer said: “This remains an exciting period for the Club. The Broncos are building with purpose and clarity, and there is real belief in what can be achieved.

“Our coach and many of our significant player signings for 2026 were committed to this regardless of the Super League decision and we will work hard together to achieve a new goal of winning the championship in 2026.”

“The future of the London Broncos is bright,” added club owner and co-chair, Gary Hetherington.

“We know where we’re going, and we believe in the path we are on. London will be back at the top in no time.”

