London Broncos have seen yet another one of their Papua New Guinea stars return home, with Robert Mathias heading to the PNG Hunters for 2027.

The utility man, who can play both centre and back-row, quickly became a mainstay in the Broncos’ side in his one and only season at the club, making 16 appearances and scoring 18 tries for Jason Demetriou’s side.

In that time, he also helped them romp to a Championship treble, notably scoring a final in their 78-6 win over Doncaster in the Grand Final.

Robert Mathias becomes latest Kumul to leave London as exodus continues

“Welcome home Robert Mathias,” the PNG Hunters said in a statement.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Robert Mathias, who will re-join the hunting tribe for the Hostplus Cup season 2027!”

The 25-year-old is no stranger to the Hunters system, as they allude to in their statement, after spending two seasons with the club prior to his move to London. In that time, he notched 31 appearances and scored 10 tries.

In returning to the Hunters, he follows fellow PNG internationals Epel Kapinias, Alex Max and Gairo Voro in swapping London for Port Moresby in 2027.

London Broncos quota situation

While the departure of Mathias will undoubtedly come as a blow for head coach Demetriou, it does further ease their overseas quota constraints with the Broncos now subject to Super League’s much stricter rules.

At the time of writing, London now have just eight overseas players on their books, in the form of Morea Morea, Brandon Webster-Mansfield, Connor O’Beirne, Dean Hawkins, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Finlay Glare, Jeremiah Simbiken and Siliva Havili. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Simbiken could also leave the club this year, after making just two appearances in 2026.

However, the confirmed exit of Mathias does give them a bit of extra freedom to go to the open market, with another quota spot now vacant. While there has been nothing concrete at the time of writing, they are understood to be interested in St Helens pair Jacob Host and Tristan Sailor, with the Saints undertaking a dramatic squad overhaul under new coach Kevin Walters.