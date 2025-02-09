London Broncos have become embroiled in a contract drama days out from the start of the new Championship season: after a French side claimed the Broncos’ new signing is still their player.

London struck a deal to sign French fullback Christophe Hellec late last month, with Hellec joining their squad for the upcoming new season.

But now, leading French club Saint-Gaudens Bears have released a statement calling on the French Federation to support them, after they alleged Heller is actually contracted to them for the current Super XIII season, which still has several months left to run.

Their president, Jean-Claude Estrampes, took to the club’s Facebook page to write a lengthy statement.

It said: “Racing Club Saint-Gaudinois Comminges XIll has learned of the signing of Christopher Hellec with the London Broncos for the Championship season which starts on February 15, 2025 as well as the player’s recent interview.

“It should, however, be noted that he has committed to the 2024/2025 sports season with Racing as part of the CAP 2025 project and that he is still licensed by this club which is therefore competing in the French Super XIll Championship.

“To date, there has been no contact between the two clubs, knowing that Racing Club Saint-Gaudinois Comminges XIII is still in the running for qualification for the final stages of the French Super XIlI Championship.

“The Saint-Gaudens club is now awaiting the request of the English club, in order to study it and position itself to allow the interested party to be released from his obligations to the French club.

“Otherwise, the Racing Club Saint-Gaudinois Comminges XIII will be forced to initiate proceedings against the parties and will not fail to apprehend and measure, from now on, the possible direct and indirect damages suffered by the club.”

The RFL are now expected to be drafted into the situation too, with London confirming at the time that any deal for Hellec was subject to a visa.

London’s season begins next weekend against Bradford Bulls.

