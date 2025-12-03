New London Broncos signings Luke Smith and Emarly Bitungane have already agreed to return to the NRL in 2027 after their respective moves to Perth Bears were confirmed.

Smith and Bitungane will be part of a new-look London – on and off the field – in 2026 as they look to take the Championship by storm and push for a return to Super League.

But if London are back in the top-flight in 2027, Smith and Bitungane will not be with them. That is because they have already committed to the NRL’s newest franchise and have agreed to sign for Perth before even playing a single game for the Broncos.

They join Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Catalans Dragons half-back Toby Sexton as the players to have committed to the Bears so far.

“Luke and Emarly are exciting prospects who will play an important role for our club in 2027 and beyond,” Perth Bears Head Coach Mal Meninga said.

“Both players have progressed through the ranks in good systems and I’m excited to watch their development next season with the London Broncos.

“Emarly is a very strong and mobile middle forward who I think has the potential to develop into a very important piece in our roster.

“Luke is supremely fit and an excellent defender who offers us something in attack as well. He had an impressive junior career and I’m very excited to see what he can bring to the Bears in 2027.”

Perth GM David Sharpe admitted he was thrilled to see the pair gain valuable experience in England with London before coming into the Bears’ NRL squad.