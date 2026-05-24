The London Broncos juggernaut keeps on rolling – with Jason Demetriou’s side closing in on yet ANOTHER all-time club record after their latest win.

It is 12 wins from 12 in the league for London this season after they were far too good for yet another Championship side. Sheffield Eagles were the latest team who could do nothing to stop a star-studded Broncos side, with the visitors running out 72-10 winners on Sunday afternoon.

It was yet another statement about how London are effectively a Super League squad playing in the second tier. The expectation is that they will be promoted to the top flight later this year – whether that is as part of a 14 or 15-team league remains to be seen, which speculation continuing the competition could be expanded once again.

But whatever the scenario, it is clear London are positioning themselves as a future elite club – underlined by them closing in on a remarkable all-time record in the Broncos’ history.

London chasing history

They are now 13 games unbeaten in all competitions – one shy of the all-time record for London of 14 which was set over 30 years ago.

Back then, in the 1993-94 Second Division season, London managed to go 14 matches without losing a game before coming unstuck in the final of the Premiership Trophy against Workington Town.

That run included the final 12 matches of the Second Division season, with London eventually finishing third. The chances of them being that low this time around seem incredibly low.

The class of 2026

London’s latest win was another huge one. Brandon Webster-Mansfield scored a hat-trick and the Broncos ran in 13 tries. Morea Morea scored another two as the Papua New Guinea fullback underlined his star talent, with Elliot Wallis also crossing for a brace.

London are back in Yorkshire next weekend, when they travel to the west of the county to take on Hunslet looking to equal the club’s all-time record of 14 unbeaten.

They also have the prospect of a run in the 1895 Cup this season given they are still in the competition. They will face Midlands Hurricanes in the semi-finals with a spot in the final – at a location that is yet to be determined – still very much on the line.

That means there could be two pieces of silverware heading to the cabinet in the capital this season.

As well as that, London have broke a number of records including their biggest-ever win back at the start of the season, when they hammered North Wales Crusaders 106-18.

And if they keep up at this pace, they look set to record an unbeaten run that they may never beat, given the calibre of squad the Broncos have put together under Demetriou in the 2026 season.

It appears that they are heading for the top flight irrespective of that, however.

London Broncos’ unbeaten run