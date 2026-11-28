London Broncos have confirmed Tony Mestrov will return to the club as chief executive officer (CEO), as the club look to build on their return to Super League for 2027.

The former player, who made 96 appearances for London during his career, has previously served as chief operating officer at NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans and later as CEO of the Manly Sea Eagles until 2025. He was also among the final candidates to be the CEO of the Rugby Football League, a role which was later awarded to Ian Nolan.

Aside from rugby league, Mestrov has also previously held the role of CEO for Greyhound Racing NSW.

He will now head to London with immediate effect, before beginning his new role at the club in December.

Tony Mestrov appointed London Broncos CEO

His appointment comes at a crucial juncture in London Broncos’ future, with the club officially promoted back into Super League earlier this week, and he has been tasked with continuing their progress both on and off the field.

“I am really excited to return to London in this role, to represent a club I proudly played for in this new exciting era,” said Mestrov.

“I was very impressed with what I saw from afar in 2026 and the owners have been fantastic to deal with, I am really looking forward to working with them in delivering a strong London Broncos in Super League.”

Also commenting, Broncos co-owner and executive chairman, Grant Wechsel, added: “We have laid the platform to turn around the club in 2026; however, it is now about driving performance on and off the field to ensure a long-term sustainable future for the club.

“Tony has a strong commercial acumen and is focused on revenue growth for the club; he will help us turn the potential of London into reality.”

As part of the boardroom shake-up, long-standing CEO Jason Loubser will now become London’s chief financial officer.