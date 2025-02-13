London Broncos announce squad numbers as new-look squad begin Championship campaign

London Broncos have officially confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 season, and it’s virtually a whole new side compared to last year.

Only three players keep the same squad number from last season as the Broncos begin life back in the Championship following their relegation.

London Broncos squad numbers confirmed

Of those three players, Alex Walker retains the number 1 jersey, Lewis Bienek still wears number 10 and Will Lovell will once again play with the number 11 on his back. Fellow remaining players, Marcus Stock, Sadiq Adebiyi and Jensen Monk, will all wear new numbers for the 2025 campaign too; with Stock taking the number 13 shirt, Adebiyi moves up to 12 and Monk will wear 17 this coming season.

Elsewhere, London’s new recruits Chris Hellec, Luke Polselli, Curtis Davies and Huw Worthington all pick up numbers within the starting 13. Hellec will don the number 2 shirt, Polselli wears six, Worthington has been handed the number 8 and Davies will wear 9.

Loan signings Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason, Jake Thewlis and Zac Bardsley-Rowe have also been included in Mike Eccles’s squad for the upcoming season, with McDermott being given the number 16 shirt, Mason will wear 19, Thewlis will don number 24 and Bardsley-Rowe has been given the number 25.

London Broncos will begin their Championship campaign with a visit to Bradford Bulls, where former players Jimmy Meadows and Emmanuel Waine lie in wait, before taking on Featherstone Rovers. They then face newly promoted sides Oldham and Hunslet in back-to-back weekends.

They only have the Championship campaign ahead of them though, following their shock Challenge Cup exit at the hands of League 1 side Goole Vikings.

London Broncos squad numbers in full

1 Alex Walker

2 Chris Hellec

6 Luke Polselli

7 Connor O’Beirne

8 Huw Worthington

9 Curtis Davies

10 Lewis Bienek

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

13 Marcus Stock

16 Kian McDermott

17 Jensen Monk

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

19 Lukas Mason

20 Aaron Small

21 Chris Ball

22 Matt Ross

23 Sam Winney

24 Jake Thewlis

25 Zac Bardsley-Rowe

