London Broncos announce major shake-up with Super League bid confirmed

London Broncos have announced their ambition to join an expanded Super League competition in 2026, following the official takeover of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel.

The pair will now take on a majority stake in the Capital outfit, while current Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington will join the club to oversee the day-to-day operations as part of a major overhaul of the club’s governance.

They now join a growing list of clubs from the second tier to announce their interest in a place in the top flight for next year, including Oldham and Bradford Bulls.

‘We want the London Broncos to be the standardbearer for the Super League’

Commenting on the news, Wechsel said: “We have undertaken a root-and-branch review of all operational aspects of the Club and will be recalibrating the Club across all operational disciplines to achieve excellence.

“We want the London Broncos to be the standardbearer for the Super League; that’s our commitment to the governing body, London Broncos fans, and the rugby league community.”

Lockyer added: “A successful London club will help the Super League achieve maximum growth and potential.”

“To be a truly national competition and to grow the game’s exposure, finances and talent pool, the game should be represented in the nation’s capital, and the largest financial market in the world.”

“London is the largest greenfield market for rugby league growth; if anchored by a strong and sustainable club, the benefits to rugby league could be huge.”

Within their plan to join Super League again from 2026, the club have outlined a clear forecast and plan to ‘ensure the operational and financial sustainability through investment in resources, systems, and robust governance’, while also ‘diversifying revenue away from current reliance on centralised funding’.

On-field changes

As part of the takeover, the Broncos have confirmed Jason Demetriou as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with current boss Mike Eccles taking up a new post within the club’s staff.

On top of this, the club have also disclosed possible headline recruits, with several NRL stars signing pre-commitment deals to join the new project in the Capital. Reports down under suggest that Tyrell Sloan is one name attracting interest at Plough Lane for next year, while Tom Trbojevic has also been linked with a stunning move to London.

