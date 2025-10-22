The London Broncos have announced a major rebrand following the takeover of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel, with the club also partnering with major brand Reebok as their official apparel supplier.

This news comes amid reports they were set to change their name to the ‘London Hounds’, but this has now been squashed with the club to continue under the ‘Broncos’ tag.

It is also the latest step in the Broncos’ development under the new ownership consortium, with Jason Demetriou joining as head coach and NRL duo Siliva Havili and Reagan Campbell-Gillard bolstering the playing ranks.

‘We’re creating a brand that all of London can be proud of’

The club will sport a new logo from next season, which the club describe as a ‘defining moment in the Broncos’ evolution, signalling a modern and ambitious direction as the Club continues its journey to re-establish itself among the elite of English Rugby League’, but the horse icon will still be very prominent in the image.

The new London Broncos branding for 2026

As part of their multi-year partnership, Reebok will supply all of London’s playing, training and off-field kit, while also creating a new range of supporter

“This is more than just a new badge and a new kit, it’s the start of a new chapter for the London Broncos,” said Grant Wechsel, Club Co-Owner. “Reebok is an iconic name in world sport, and this partnership ensures our players, staff, and fans are part of something that looks and feels elite. It’s a statement of where this club is heading.”

Darren Lockyer, Club Co-Owner, added: “The rebrand and Reebok partnership show our intent to build a modern, professional, and commercially sustainable organisation. We’re creating a brand that all of London can be proud of, one that not only raises the Broncos’ profile but also elevates Rugby League’s profile in the nation’s capital.”

John Carden, Managing Director of Reebok Teamsports, said: “This collaboration celebrates shared values of determination, resilience, and the power of sport to inspire communities. This partnership also marks Reebok’s continued commitment to rugby, supporting the game’s growth through modern, performance-driven design.

“The announcement forms part of a wider strategic program driving the Club’s growth ahead of the 2026 season, combining on-field high performance supported by commercially sustainable off-field support systems.

Elsewhere, the Broncos will continue to work with 2025 kit provider Paladin next season, with the company providing kit for the club’s community and development programmes.

