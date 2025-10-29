London Broncos have continued their rapid off-field rebuild following the takeover of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel, with Cash Converters becoming the club’s principal sponsor.

The new multi-year deal with the Australian brand will see the brand feature prominently across the club’s playing kits and apparel, as well as in-stadium and digital assets.

This comes amid Reebok signing onto be the club’s new kit provider, as well as a major rebranding of the Capital outfit, who will now sport a new crest.

‘Their belief in what we’re building adds real strength to our vision for the future’

Commenting on the news, London Broncos co-owner, Grant Wechsel, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Cash Converters as our Principal Partner. Their Australian heritage, combined with their strong footprint across London, makes this partnership feel like the perfect fit.”

Darren Lockyer, Broncos Co-Owner, added: “Partnering with Cash Converters is a huge moment for the Club. They’ve been strong supporters of rugby league in Australia and the UK for years, and now they’re helping us grow the game here in London. Their belief in what we’re building adds real strength to our vision for the future.”

Also commenting on the new partnership, Carl Murray, Cash Converters UK CEO, said: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with the London Broncos. With nearly 50 Cash Converters stores across Greater London, we’re excited to support the Broncos as they enter this new era for rugby league in the capital.”

As part of their new partnership, Cash Converters and the Broncos will collaborate on a range of community and fan engagement initiatives across Greater London, celebrating shared values of inclusivity, connection, and determination.

This latest off-field partnership also comes amid major on-field changes at the Cherry Red Records Stadium ahead of the 2026 season. Long-standing coach Mike Eccles has stepped up to director of rugby, with Jason Demetriou becoming head coach on a three-year deal.

They have also dipped into the market to bolster their playing squad, with NRL stars Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Siliva Havili and Dean Hawkins penning deals to come to the Capital, while Sam Davis will also return for 2026 after a season with Salford Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Neil Tchamambe has also joined the club on a year-long loan from Wakefield Trinity.

