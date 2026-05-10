London Broncos have created history after registering a record eleventh consecutive victory in all competitions on Sunday afternoon as their dominance of the Championship continued.

The Broncos have made a near-perfect start to 2026, with the only blot on their copy book a Challenge Cup defeat to Bradford bulls in the early stages of the competition.

But in the 1895 Cup and the Championship, London have been faultless.

They equalled their best run of ten straight wins last weekend and have now gone one better, after they continued their unbeaten start to the season to make it 11 wins from 11 in the league.

They were far too good for Midlands on Sunday afternoon, with Gairo Voro scoring FOUR tries as they hammered the Hurricanes in the capital.

It is the latest record London have created throughout a brilliant 2026 thus far. Their history 106-18 win over Crusaders earlier in the season saw the most points, most tries and biggest winning margin in a single game for London.

And now, their next target will be another all-time club record: the longest undefeated run in the Broncos’ entire history.

That stands currently at 14 matches and was set all the way back in 1994 when the Broncos were also in the second tier. And now, over 30 years later, they are on the brink of equalling that after beating one outstanding record on Sunday afternoon in the capital.

In terms of the league table, London are four points clear of Newcastle Thunder, Oldham and Widnes Vikings, with a healthy gap already in place as the midway point of the season approaches. It seems inevitable London will end the regular season at the top of the table.

London Broncos’ record 11-match winning run