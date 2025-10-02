Former Super League stalwart lands international coaching role as assistant confirmed

Former Super League stalwart Lloyd White has been appointed as the head coach of the newly-formed Wales ‘A’ side, whose first game will come against the UK Armed Forces later this month.

Now 37, Cardiff-born White hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 campaign, which he spent in Super League with Toulouse Olympique.

The veteran utility had previously represented both Crusaders and Widnes Vikings in the top-flight, and brought an end to his career having made exactly 150 Super League appearances.

He had also donned a shirt on dual-registration for South Wales Scorpions early on in his career, and enjoyed a brief stint Down Under with Queensland Cup outfit Mackay Cutters prior to linking up with Toulouse in 2020.

With 15 caps earned for Wales on the international front in a career which saw him lift the European Cup twice and play in two World Cups, White will now nurture his nation’s next generation.

‘I’m really pleased to be part of the new Wales setup… it’s great to be back reconnecting with some familiar faces and meeting new ones as well’

Since retiring, White has led South Wales Jets to three consecutive JES Group Conference Grand Finals in the Welsh domestic game as their joint-head coach, winning the first of those back in 2023.

His Wales ‘A’ squad will include youngsters from professional clubs as well as some of the most promising young guns from the JES Group Conference.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be part of the new Wales setup. It’s been a while since I’ve been involved, so it’s great to be back, reconnecting with some familiar faces and meeting new ones as well.

“The aim now is to help bridge the gap between the senior side and the young players turning out for professional club academy and reserves sides, as well as those players who might not quite be ready to step up just yet.

“For me, it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from the experienced players in the Wales squad while also creating a clearer pathway for younger talent.”

‘I am delighted to see Lloyd progress from his outstanding playing career into one of the most important coaching roles within our pathway’

White’s ‘A’ squad will train alongside Wales’ senior side this autumn, and will take on the UK Armed Forces on October 25 at The Gnoll in Neath as a curtain raiser to the senior side’s game against Ireland.

He will be assisted by former Crusaders man Dean Scully, who is the head coach of Aberavon Fighting Irish, back-to-back JES Group Conference Champions.

Wales’ Director of Performance, Clive Griffiths, added: “I am absolutely delighted to see Lloyd progress from his outstanding playing career into one of the most important coaching roles within our pathway. Our newly formed ‘A’ team.

“He thoroughly deserves this opportunity, and it seems fitting that the man I selected for his first Wales Students International jersey back in 2008 has developed into one of our leading senior coaches.

“He’ll form part of the new coaching panel responsible for developing the next generation of rugby league players in Wales.

“I am also delighted Dean will assist Lloyd with coaching the ‘A’ team.

“Dean has already shown his worth, helping to form a formidable team down at Aberavon. His continued Grand Final success with the Fighting Irish has shown what a talented coach he is.

“I’m sure that both Dean and Lloyd will get the best out of the young players within our ‘A’ team set up so that they are ready for the next step up.”