Early season Super League leaders Wigan Warriors host newly-promoted Bradford Bulls in the Fourth Round of Challenge Cup.

This pair have met over 160 times previously, but not since July 2014 when Bradford earned a 16-8 win at Odsal during their last campaign in Super League prior to this current one.

Three months prior, they had been thumped 84-6 here in Wigan, who would go on to be beaten in the Grand Final by rivals St Helens that year.

Tonight’s clash is the first between the Warriors and the Bulls in the Challenge Cup since 2011, when Wigan claimed a 26-22 win at Odsal in the Fifth Round en-route to lifting the famous trophy under the Wembley arch.

15 years on, Matt Peet’s side will be hoping for more of the same as they aim to book their spot in Tuesday morning’s quarter-final draw.

We’re in position at The Brick Community Stadium to deliver you updates throughout the evening, so follow along with us!