LIVE BLOG: Follow Rochdale Hornets-Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup Third Round tie

Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets host Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup Third Round.

This pair have met 170 times previously, starting with a 0-0 draw way back in October 1895.

Today’s clash is their first in the Challenge Cup since 1991, when Wigan claimed a 72-4 win here in the Second Round.

35 years on, Matt Peet’s side will be hoping for more of the same as they aim to book their spot in Monday evening’s Fourth Round draw.

We’re in position at the Crown Oil Arena to deliver you updates throughout the afternoon, so follow along with us!

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!