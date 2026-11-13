Lindsey Burrow completes epic BBC Children in Need challenge

The wife of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has completed her own epic fundraising challenge to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Lindsey Burrow has undertaken a remarkable feat this week, pushing the famous red BBC Look North sofa a staggering 80 miles across the length of Yorkshire.

Starting in Ripon on Monday, Burrow and BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia have crossed famous parts of the county – and they finished in a very fitting location on Friday evening.

Burrow and Garcia concluded the challenge at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, the home of Super League champions Wakefield Trinity – with a bumper crowd welcoming them to the finish.

They were helped by a number of big names over the course of the week, including former Leeds and Great Britain prop forward Brian McDermott.

There were emotional scenes on Friday evening just before the arrival at Trinity, as Burrow and Garcia got to Wakefield Cathedral – where they were met by Rob and Lindsey’s children.

“We’ve had lots of big hugs,” she says. “I’ve missed them all week. I’m just so proud of them and I hope I’ve made Rob proud.”

Then, just before 7pm on Friday evening, they arrived at the DIY Kitchens Stadium with plenty of Wakefield Trinity fans there to cheer them in.

Burrow said: “I just want to say it’s been such an honour to be involved in this challenge. Thank you to BBC Look North for having me along for the ride and hopefully we’ve raised a lot of money for Children In Need. I’ll remember this for a long time to come.”

Garcia added: “Today has been incredible. The legs were aching but the crowds were just astonishing. Especially in Ossett, we couldn’t believe how many people came out to greet us.”

Incredibly, it was announced upon their arrival at the DIY Kitchens Stadium that the pair had already raised £98,957 – with that figure expected to go across £100,000 by the end of the weekend.

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