This weekend’s Super League Grand Final between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves is on track to have the biggest crowd in almost a decade.

Trinity and the Wolves are both bidding to win their first league titles in over half a century. Wakefield were last league champions in 1968, with Warrington’s previous triumph at the top of the sport all the way back in 1955.

And that narrative, coupled with the hype around a guaranteed new winner of Super League, has generated into early ticket sales – which are incredibly encouraging.

Super League Grand Final ticket latest

Officials at Super League have confirmed the game is on course to have a crowd in excess of 70,000, surpassing last year’s total set by Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

68,853 fans watched the Robins complete an historic treble last year with victory at Old Trafford over the Warriors, with around 68,000 supporters also in attendance in 2024 when the same two teams collided.

But with Wakefield and Warrington both aiming to write a slice of history, the boom in Super League attendances which has been in place throughout the majority of the 2026 season will be replicated in the biggest game of the season.

Both sets of supporters have contributed to that huge figure, with Wakefield and Warrington each selling over 15,000 tickets to their supporters – a number that will rise further in the coming days.

But there is also a significant take-up from neutrals keen to see two teams bidding to become Super League champions for the very first time.

Biggest Old Trafford crowd since 2017

The last time there were over 70,000 fans at Old Trafford was nearly a decade ago – when Castleford Tigers reached the showpiece finale for the first and, to date, only time in their history.

That also produced plenty of intrigue and interest given they were a first-time finalist, something Wakefield in particular have generated after their historic run to Old Trafford.

But Warrington have also not been in the Grand Final for eight years, meaning ticket sales from their supporters are also high as Saturday evening’s big game approaches.

And that will be proven by the final attendance figure, which is set to be the biggest for a number of years – and it comes at an intriguing time, with Super League set to agree a partnership deal with the NRL.