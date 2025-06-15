Dramatic weather and a lightning scare forced players and officials to evacuate the field during Sunday’s NRL clash between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium, with play suspended for nearly half an hour in the first half due to severe weather.

The Bulldogs were leading 18-0 eight minutes before halftime when the game was halted in Sydney.

In wild scenes, spectators and broadcasters were caught off guard as the NRL ground manager entered the field and instructed referee Adam Gee to call a halt to proceedings due to nearby lightning strikes.

“We’ve got to go in, the ground manager has said, because of the lightning,” Gee was heard telling the players, moments before they jogged toward the tunnel.

“A stoppage here for the moment,” one Fox Sports commentator announced as the situation unfolded.

Another added, “Guys this is just for the lightning. The NRL is concerned there is lightning very close to the stadium, just rolling over the top of us now.

“The weather has gotten so heavy, so the NRL officials have stepped in and told the players that they need to come from the field and play will be suspended while this passes.”

Security rushed to guide fans under cover, while camera crews and match officials scrambled for shelter as visible lightning and heavy thunder echoed across Sydney Olympic Park.

Players on both teams looked confused as they left the field in the bucketing rain.

#Lightning ⚡️ detected within 1km of Accor Stadium, Sydney causing a delay in play to the #NRLSouthsBulldogs. Storm is passing quickly. https://t.co/Zy7LT5DW3s pic.twitter.com/0Twtx63cie — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) June 15, 2025

The storm eventually passed without further incident, allowing play to resume after a 28-minute break.

Despite missing four Origin-bound stars such as Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton, Max King, and Kurt Mann, the Bulldogs held firm, eventually winning 24-18 to notch their 11th victory of the season and strengthen their grip atop the NRL ladder.

The victory follows comments made Friday by Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo, who called for changes to the State of Origin’s 18th man rule after Matt Burton was again named as a reserve for the Blues but is unlikely to take the field.

The last weather-related suspension of this nature occurred on Anzac Day 2015, when lightning stopped a Roosters-Dragons match for 30 minutes.