Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC star extends Championship stay for 2026

Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC star Liam Tindall has extended his stay with Championship heavyweights London Broncos for 2026.

One-time England Knights international Tindall joined London ahead of 2025 following an unsuccessful trial at Bradford Bulls, who he had spent part of the 2024 campaign with on loan from Super League outfit Hull FC.

The winger went on to score 17 tries in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Broncos this year, including a hat-trick in their last game of the season away at Widnes Vikings.

His contributions helped Mike Eccles’ side to a tenth-place finish in the Championship, going on to narrowly miss out on a spot in the newly-expanded 14-team Super League, losing out to Toulouse Olympique and York via a selection panel’s picks.

He has now put pen to paper on a new deal in the capital for 2026, with London set to be the heavy favourites to win the Championship following their takeover by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

Born in Leeds, 24-year-old Tindall began his career with the Rhinos and made his senior bow in their colours back in September 2020 against Catalans Dragons.

With loan stints at both Doncaster and Bradford during his time at Headingley, he made the move to Hull FC ahead of 2024, but managed just three games for the Black and Whites in his sole season at the MKM Stadium.

Another loan at Bradford came during that season, but the Bulls did not offer him a permanent deal for 2025 after a trial, which is when London came calling.

The Broncos will be under new management next season, with Jason Demetriou – who is also Papua New Guinea’s head coach on the international front – their new boss.

As they announced Tindall’s contract extension via social media, the capital club wrote: “Speed, skill, and pure determination 🏃‍♂️💨

“Liam Tindall re-signs with the London Broncos for 2026.

“Ready to light up the edges and push the pace in our new era.

“The charge continues 🔥”

Tindall now has 70 senior appearances and 28 tries to his name at club level.

Of the five clubs he has donned a shirt for to date, Hull FC are the only one he failed to notch at least two tries for, with none of his three games for the Airlie Birds producing a four-pointer.