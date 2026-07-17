Liam Sutcliffe makes immediate Championship ‘loan’ switch as injury hell nears end

Huddersfield Giants centre Liam Sutcliffe will head to Championship side Halifax Panthers on a rolling weekly loan, as he nears the end of 14 months of injury hell.

The outside back arrived at the Accu Stadium at the start of the 2025 season, but made just five appearances before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. His last senior appearance for the Giants came in April 2025.

Liam Sutcliffe makes immediate Halifax Panthers loan move as injury hell nears end

The former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC centre, who also boasts one Test cap for England, but with him edging towards full fitness and back involved in training, will get crucial game time in the second-tier.

“Liam Sutcliffe has gone on a loan period to Halifax,” said Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly. “Having just recovered from injury, it is important for Liam to play games on a regular and consistent basis alongside his weekly training.”

Sutcliffe could make his debut for the Panthers this weekend in their Championship clash with Dewsbury Rams, with Kyle Eastmond’s side able to close the gap on Swinton Lions at the foot of the table.

‘It’s been a long time between drinks for poor Liam’

His loan switch to Halifax comes after Giants boss Jim Lenihan detailed Sutcliffe was starting to get himself into the selection picture.

“He’s become available and has got through all his training at this point in time,” the Huddersfield head coach said last month. “The next step is getting him some game-time and he’ll play some ressies this week with Sam Hewitt. Slowly but surely, we are getting some troops back.

“I haven’t seen him too much and at the moment it’s just been training and rehab. It’s been a long time between drinks for poor Liam, but he’s more excited than anyone to get himself out there and see him play.”

Sutcliffe’s potential return to fitness will come as a huge boost to the Giants, too, who have now seen trio Tom Burgess, Olly Russell and Asher O’Donnell ruled out for the rest of the season.

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