Wigan will give Liam Marshall until later in the week to prove his fitness for Friday’s derby with Leigh: with Matt Peet admitting it is down to him to decide whether Christian Wade is ready to feature.

Marshall pulled out of the Wigan side that won at Castleford on Saturday evening with an ankle problem, having initially been a doubt to feature in the first place. Jacob Douglas replaced the England international on the wing.

And while Peet admitted that Marshall is improving and was able to run on the problem on Tuesday, it is still not a guarantee he will feature at the Leigh Sports Village.

Instead, they will give him as long as possible to show he can play.

Peet said of Marshall: “He’s alright. He’s ran a bit today. We thought he’d be good for last Friday but he wasn’t, and it’s a similar process this week. It’ll be later in the week when we know.”

That has potentially heightened the chances of Christian Wade making his Super League debut as he continues to settle into life in rugby league.

Peet admitted the decision is ultimately on him as he weighs up a variety of factors that could lead to Wade being handed a first start.

“It’s just on me,” Peet said. “Nothing has changed from his perspective or team availability. It’s just on me as the coach to put him in at the right time.

“You weigh up everything; the opposition, how he has looked in training and the other players that are in contention.”

Wigan have had some better injury news elsewhere though, with Jake Wardle cleared of any issues despite having treatment on a pec problem during the game at Castleford on Saturday.

“He’s alright,” Peet said. “We thought we’d have to get it scanned but he’s okay.”

