Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall is now officially the club’s all-time top try-scorer in Super League history.

Marshall was level with Warriors icon Pat Richards on 147 Super League tries going into Saturday afternoon’s game with Huddersfield Giants.

And it took him less than 15 minutes to score the crucial try which took him ahead of Richards, breaking the deadlock in the process and moving him onto 148 for the Warriors.

The England international has had a fine career for his hometown club, and was also making his 200th appearance for the Warriors in all competitions on Saturday afternoon.

And it will be an occasion to remember now for Marshall irrespective of the outcome, as it will forever be the day when he etched his name into the club’s record books in Super League.

Marshall has a very good chance of pulling away and opening up an unassailable lead at the summit in the years ahead, given how he remains under contract at Wigan for a few more years yet.

The 29-year-old made his debut in 2017 but not before spending a season on loan at Swinton in 2016, scoring 20 tries in 22 games.

Marshall scored four tries for Wigan on just his second appearance for the club and has since gone on to become a regular fixture on the wing since Matt Peet took charge of the Warriors.

And he will now be permanently part of the club’s history books.

Wigan Warriors top Super League try-scorers

1. Liam Marshall: 148*

2. Pat Richards: 147

3. Josh Charnley: 141

4. Kris Radlinski: 134

=5. Sam Tomkins and Liam Farrell: 129

