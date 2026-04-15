Liam Knight has found a new club following his departure from Hull FC, joining Denton Engineering Cup outfit Cessnock Goannas having returned Down Under.

Front-rower Knight spent circa 12 months as a Hull player, arriving early on in the 2025 campaign and departing at the end of February.

His time in Super League produced 22 appearances across all competitions for the Black and Whites, including three this season, but he was released from the remainder of his contract earlier this year to return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

A couple of months on, he has now found a new home, set to play bush footy in the first-grade tier of Newcastle Rugby League.

Liam Knight lands new club Down Under following Hull FC exit

Alice Springs-born Knight – who turned 31 in January – has 83 NRL appearances on his CV having played at the top level Down Under for Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Scoring five tries across those 83 games in the NRL, he’s also notched eight in 69 appearances at second-grade level between the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup.

Knight’s reasons for returning to Australia included the distance between him and fiancee Danika Mason, one of the most prominent presenters in the game Down Under.

As he returns to the field, he now links up with a Cessnock side that were beaten 40-12 by South Newcastle Lions in the first game of their 2026 Denton Engineering Cup campaign last weekend.

Most recently champions of the competition in 2020, the Goannas were beaten Grand Finalists last term, losing out in the showpiece to Maitland Pickers.

Knight’s debut for his new club could come this weekend as they host Macquarie Scorpions, who were thumped 60-6 in their first game of the season by reigning champions Maitland Pickers.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!