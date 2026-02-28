Hull FC prop Liam Knight has left the club following Friday night’s defeat to York Knights – allowing the Black and Whites to potentially enter the market and secure a new quota player.

Knight’s appearance during the 17-16 loss to Mark Applegarth’s side has proven to be his final match for the club. Hull Live were first to confirm the news on Saturday.

Love Rugby League has been told that talks were taking place throughout the week in the run-up to the game at the MKM Stadium, with Knight expressing a desire to return to Australia after almost a year in England.

Ironically, the circumstances which led to his arrival could now enable Hull to do something similar in the transfer market. Knight signed after Hull lost Ligi Sao to a season-ending injury in the early weeks of last year, allowing Hull to secure quota exemption for the forward.

That led to Knight joining John Cartwright’s side – and his departure now allows Hull to re-enter the market.

Love Rugby League has been told Australian teams were offered Knight’s services this week with talk of a departure likely, but he is yet to secure a contract back Down Under.

Whether the Black and Whites go for a direct replacement for Knight remains to be seen – with the club now able to go into the overseas market and look for a player that could replace injured fullback Will Pryce.

Should they choose to do that, that would mean two clubs – Hull and Castleford – are now scouring the NRL for a new fullback.

As for Knight, he now faces an uncertain future. He made 22 appearances for Hull, including in all three of their Super League games so far in the 2026 season. Hull will now have to decide whether to source a direct replacement, or whether to look elsewhere in their squad with the cap and quota space that has been created.